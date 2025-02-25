Truist Financial Corp Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,869 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 105,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,621,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $43,801,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ferrari by 101.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 155,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,290,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RACE opened at $498.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $399.27 and a 52 week high of $508.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.76. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.