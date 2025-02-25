Truist Financial Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

