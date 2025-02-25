Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LANC opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.00. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $209.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

