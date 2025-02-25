Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.55.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMC opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.69. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $225.36 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

