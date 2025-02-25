Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

