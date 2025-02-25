Truist Financial Corp Invests $3.25 Million in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 219,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.