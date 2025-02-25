Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.12. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

