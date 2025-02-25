Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,657 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

