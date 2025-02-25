Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 114,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 172.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 1,176.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTB opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

