Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,090 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PDP opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $89.93 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.