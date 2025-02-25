Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
CTSH stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
