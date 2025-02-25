Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

