Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Cognex by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

