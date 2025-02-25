Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,028 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.2 %

ANSYS stock opened at $333.63 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

