Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.68.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

