Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,893 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,969,000 after buying an additional 206,623 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,593,095 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

