Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,032 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after buying an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,204.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 336,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after buying an additional 331,375 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 776,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after buying an additional 225,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 279,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 189,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3816 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

