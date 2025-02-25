Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,110 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 329,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

