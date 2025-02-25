Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,922 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 322,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

