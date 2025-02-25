Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,842 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,842 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

