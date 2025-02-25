Truist Financial Corp Sells 581 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

