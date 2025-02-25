Truist Financial Corp Sells 955 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $218.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

