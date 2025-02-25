Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

