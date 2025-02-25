Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

