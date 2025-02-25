U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

