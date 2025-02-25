U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
USPH stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63.
In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
