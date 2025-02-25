Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lifted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,143,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $363.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.66 and a 200-day moving average of $387.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.