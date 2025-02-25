VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.14% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 379,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

