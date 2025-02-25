Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 814.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after buying an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,008,000 after buying an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after buying an additional 190,753 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

