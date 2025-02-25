Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 269.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at $23,144,356.80. This represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.