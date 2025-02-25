Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 826.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fluor news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

