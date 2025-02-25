Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IRT opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.