Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 805 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.56. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 301.12%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

