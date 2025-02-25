Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after purchasing an additional 656,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,892,000 after purchasing an additional 627,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

