Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,790,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after buying an additional 115,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 664,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

AtriCure Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

