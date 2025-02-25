Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2,284.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE SOLV opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

