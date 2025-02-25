Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 633.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 84,395 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

