Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1,149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

