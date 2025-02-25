Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DaVita by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in DaVita by 23.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DaVita by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

DaVita Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

