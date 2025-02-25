Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146,233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

