Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,922 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 256.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.