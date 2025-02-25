Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 5,955.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 281,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

