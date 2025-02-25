Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 431.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,260,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

ALNY stock opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.24 and its 200 day moving average is $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

