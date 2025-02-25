Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $363.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.66 and a 200 day moving average of $387.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.