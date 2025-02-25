Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PTCT stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.
In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. This represents a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $65,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,743.10. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,590 shares of company stock worth $11,264,023 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
