Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,520 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $149,812.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,569.15. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.105 per share. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.74%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.