Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,450 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

