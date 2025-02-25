Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,415,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after buying an additional 230,689 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after buying an additional 439,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,388,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,467,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

