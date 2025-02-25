Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

