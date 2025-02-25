Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,791 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,556,000 after purchasing an additional 749,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 687,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 544,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Crown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

