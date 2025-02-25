Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $235.77 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.